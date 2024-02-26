Everything To Know About The McDonnell Douglas DC-10 Jet

In decades gone by, air travel was very exclusive indeed. In the late 1920s and the beginning of the commercial flight boom, two round-trip tickets for a flight across the United States cost as much as a new car at the time. Today, the Federal Aviation Administration figures report that around 2.9 million people embark on flights every single day in the United States alone.

Airplane journeys, whether for business or pleasure, have become more common as air flight has become available to more people. The rise of jet airliners was part of the driving force of this change. The Douglas DC-8, one of the very first jet airliners, helped to pave the way and would be superseded by another very significant model: McDonnell Douglas's DC-10.

The DC-10 has over half a century of fascinating history, incorporating a battle against a true giant, tragic accidents, and the re-establishment of the plane's reputation. Here's the story of this well-known jet from the beginning.