Why Do Airplane Wings Bend During Bad Weather? (And How Far Can They Go?)

There's no denying just how critical aircraft wings are. For one, they provide storage for an aircraft's fuel that keeps it a safe distance from the cabin containing passengers and crew. This saved 80 lives in the case of Delta Flight 4819, when the detached wing of the plane exploded during a disastrous landing in Toronto in February 2025. An aircraft's wings also contribute much of the crucial lift that enables a plane to fly. They are designed to resist some of the pressure they take on over the course of a flight that comes from bad weather like thunderstorms and general turbulence.

Airplanes are predominantly fixed-wing aircraft, which means those all-important wings are attached to the aircraft's fuselage and do not move during operation. A plane's wings may not flap, but it's also critical that they're not entirely immobile either. If this were the case, the force from turbulence would be delivered straight to the cabin. Instead, a plane's wings are designed with flexibility to help absorb and soften some of the force.

Without this flexibility, it would be a rougher ride for passengers and would also increase pressure on crucial connections. Should that pressure get too high, it could break the wings like an oak tree that snaps in high winds. For this reason, the ability to bend is very important. The Airbus AS50 XWB's designers, for instance, ensured that its wings could move up to 17 feet from their starting position.