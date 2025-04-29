Where Do Airplanes Store Their Fuel?

For a commercial airline, of course, profits typically depend on being able to transport as many people as possible, as efficiently as possible. This, in turn, means catering to as wide a variety of flights as practical, from short haul to long haul. For airlines, then, the goal is to ensure ample fuel storage, without compromising the space that's needed for passengers and without its positioning on the aircraft causing potential dangers. Jets like the Boeing 747 can hold monstrous amounts of fuel, after all. For these purposes, then, a lot of aircraft store their fuel – or at least large amounts of it – in their wings.

This brilliant piece of aeronautical design isn't just for the sake of keeping storage out of the way, though. With the volatility of jet fuel in mind, this decision was made in order to help protect all on board should the worst happen. At the same time, it helps to balance an aircraft and spread out the significant weight it needs to bear. Fuel stored inside the wings increases their weight, and while this may seem to be undesirable, it lends stability to an airplane by mitigating some of the pressure from forces acting upon it. It's not the only solution, though, as there are also some models that utilize their tails or fuselage to hold some fuel. The placement of an aircraft's engine can be critical, as can the placement of its fuel.

