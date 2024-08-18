How Much Fuel Can A Boeing 747 Hold?

There are times when you're sitting in a best-in-the-sky Boeing 747 waiting on the tarmac, with nothing to do but watch another 747 in the distance get filled with fuel. A fueling truck slides up to the plane, connects one end of a giant fuel hose to the underground fuel manifold line, connects the other end to the refuel access panel under the wing, and then fills it up to the necessary levels. It's certainly a reassuring sight, knowing the planes are about to travel 500 miles or so. And so one tends to wonder how much fuel a 747 takes.

It's a bit more than can fit in your typical gas canister. Depending on the model, the average 747 can carry from 48,000 to 63,000 gallons, which, if you're keeping track, is about 183,000 to 238,000 liters. The very first 747 launched in 1969 held 48,400 gallons of jet fuel, and as every subsequent model with increased ranges and capacity came out, that number naturally rose.