AD-1: The Strange NASA Aircraft With A Pivoting Wing

You might have noticed that the wings of unpowered gliders look very different from fighter jets. That's because they're optimized for completely different modes of flight. Long, straight wings are ideal for fuel efficiency and controllability at slow speeds, while swept or "delta" type wings are best for high-speed flight. Designing a wing that can perform efficiently at both low and high speeds is one of the most difficult challenges in aeronautics.

As early as the mid-1940s, German designers working on early fighter jets realized that a swept wing was the most efficient design for high-speed flight but found that it created problems in the slow-speed envelope — the initial phases of flight and when landing. The Messerschmitt 262, the world's first operational swept-wing fighter, was the fastest plane in the sky in optimal conditions, but it was inefficient and lacked maneuverability at slower speeds.

Postwar, airplane designers continued to grapple with the problem. We're all familiar with one solution: The variable-incidence "swing-wing," made famous by the Grumman F-14 Tomcat, star of the 1986 movie Top Gun. The F-14 was a superb multirole fighter, but there are several reasons why its wing design wasn't more widely adopted. Swing-wing mechanisms are heavy, highly complex, and very maintenance-intensive. As the wings sweep forwards and back, the airplanes' center of gravity changes, requiring constant correction by advanced fly-by-wire systems. But there's more than one way to move a wing. Rather than swinging, what if the wing could pivot?