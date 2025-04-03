Airplane Engine Placement: Why Some Are Located On The Wing And Others On The Tail

Passing time at the airport can include watching YouTube, texting a friend, or maybe even taking a nap. But if you've been bored enough, you may have looked at the planes outside the window and wondered why some have engines mounted under the wings, while others have them at the tail. The design difference isn't just for looks – it actually has a major impact on how the plane flies and operates. But what's involved in that design difference?

According to Mentour Pilot, an airline insider YouTube channel, mounting the engines below the wings means easier maintenance access. It also means larger engines can be used on the plane and more can be added as well. While some planes have four engines fitted at the tail, it's more common to see that many under the wings. Wing mounted engines also keep the wings heavier and decrease any bending that may occur during flight.

Engines mounted at the back of the plane means the cabin won't be as noisy. The plane can also reverse from the terminal without the assistance of a tractor, meaning you might be able to save a bit of time and possibly get in the air a little quicker. There's also less of a chance that rocks or other debris could be sucked up from the ground, which could potentially damage the engines.

