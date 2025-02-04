How Fast Do Commercial Planes Fly & What Are Their Top Speeds?

Commercial aviation has changed global travel, making it possible to cross entire continents in a fraction of the time it once took. From the early days of the Wright brothers, airplanes have become faster, and more efficient. They're also safer than ever and have earned their title as the safest mode of transportation. It was in the early 1900s when we finally leaped to commercial air travel, with one of the first known commercial planes being the Boeing 247 in 1933, before other planes like the Douglas DC-8 joined the industry in the 1950s, going on to the release of the much more sophisticated Boeing 737.

While frequent flyers may take them for granted, many wonder how these impressive machines travel, especially at high speeds. Have you ever wondered how fast these commercial planes fly? And what about their top speeds? On average, commercial planes cruise 460 to 575 miles per hour, which allows them to cover vast distances. Factors like altitude, flight phase, wind, and load can affect the speed of a commercial plane.