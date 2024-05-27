Everything You Need To Know About The Boeing 737NG Family

The Boeing 737 is one of the most popular airliners in the world, with Boeing delivering over 11,000 units of this single aisle twin since it first opened its order books in 1955. The 737 has had many variants and generations through the years, with the latest MAX generation launched in 2011, and first flying in 2016.

However, the third-generation 737, also known as the 737 New Generation (NG), is the most popular generation of this passenger jet, with almost 7,000 units delivered to various customers. The majority of this number is the 737-800, with over 5,000 airliners delivered to various operators. The 737-700 stands at a distant second, with just over 1,100 examples transferred to customers.

Aside from its passenger duties, the 737NG also served in other official capacities that most would not expect. So, what made the 737NG a winner for Boeing? And who is the largest operator of this aircraft generation?