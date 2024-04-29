Boeing Safety: A Veteran Commercial Pilot Has A Surprising Take For Anyone Worried About Flying

In January 2024, the safety of Boeing's controversial aircraft — the 737 Max — was questioned again after an emergency door plug of Alaska Air Flight 1282 came off mid-flight shortly after take-off. While there was no loss of life, three passengers in the plane received minor injuries in the incident.

The incident couldn't have come at a worse time for Boeing, still recovering from the effects of the extended grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft following a series of crashes involving the same aircraft type in 2018 and 2019. Following the incidents, Boeing had to subject the 737 Max to a recertification process before it was allowed to take to the skies again. The company also paid billions of dollars in fines, damages, and funds to the families of the victims of the crashes.

Despite being one of the most popular narrowbody aircraft of all time, these incidents seriously dented the image of the 737 aircraft and Boeing as a company. People also blamed a shift in Boeing's corporate culture — which prioritized profits over safety — as one of the reasons for the company's current state.

Following these incidents, people who were already wary of flying became even more skeptical and became genuinely terrified at the prospect of flying. Given the circumstances, their concerns are indeed rooted in reality.

However, should such thoughts take over passengers' minds before they board a flight? We posed the same questions to retired Captain Richard Levy, a veteran pilot with extensive experience flying Boeing aircraft. A simulator instructor at a major airline, he is also an aviation consultant who runs Aviation Expert Consulting.