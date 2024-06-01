Everything You Need To Know About The Boeing 717 (And Its Connection To The DC-9)

For most people, the smallest Boeing aircraft they've encountered is the 737. But did you know that Boeing once made an aircraft even smaller than the smallest 737 MAX 7 variant and had about the same number of seats as the 737-600? It's called the 717.

This aircraft also varied from the usual Boeing design where its engines hung under the wings. Instead, it had a T-tail configuration, with the two engines mounted directly on the fuselage at the back of the plane. This design is reminiscent of the older Boeing 727, built from 1962 to 1984, which had three engines at the back.

However, despite carrying the Boeing name, the 717 wasn't originally a Boeing product. Instead, this unique aircraft was the product of three companies and was made during a time of change. Nevertheless, the Boeing 717 became a great jet for its operators, with a few still operating them decades after they first flew.