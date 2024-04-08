Everything You Need To Know About The Airbus A220

The Airbus A220 is a single-aisle airliner designed to replace aging single-aisle jets like the DC9, MD80, and even the second-generation Boeing 737s. While you can be forgiven for thinking that the A220 is a smaller version of the venerable Airbus A320, which was designed and developed at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France, this cannot be further from the truth.

The A220 has a storied and exciting past, starting all the way back in 1996. But this aircraft wasn't born in Europe. Instead, the idea for this narrow-body airliner began in Canada as the larger brother of another popular regional jet.

So, how did the Airbus A220 come to be, and what was it called before Airbus acquired it? Also, why did Airbus buy the A220 design in the first place? Let's dive into the history of Airbus' newest clean-sheet airframe and see how it became the popular airliner it is today.