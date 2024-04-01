Everything To Know About The Canadair Regional Jet 700 (CRJ700)

The CRJ700 is one of the most popular regional airliners in the world, with over 800 examples of the three models flying across five continents. If you've flown aboard SkyWest, PSA, or Endeavor, you've probably done so in a CRJ700 family aircraft.

Unlike most popular airliners like the 737 and the A320, the CRJ700 isn't made by Boeing or Airbus. Instead, it was the brainchild of Canada-based aerospace company Canadair. It manufactured license-built variants of several aircraft like the Canadair Sabre (based on the North American Aviation F-86 Sabre) and the Canadair CF-104 Starfighter (based on the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter).

Canadair was developing the Challenger business jet when Bombardier, another Canadian aviation firm, bought it. Bombardier continued the Challenger, making it one of the most popular business jets today and turning Bombardier into one of the best private jet manufacturers globally. The Challenger then grew in size and weight, eventually becoming the regional airliner we know today.