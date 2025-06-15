This F-15 Was Able To Land With Just One Wing, Here's How

With 50 years of service under its belt, its capabilities and effectiveness continue to make the F-15 Eagle one of the most dominant jet fighters in the world. Throughout its service, the F-15 has consistently proved its air dominance, with a record of more than 100 kills and no losses. Built with powerful engines, remarkable maneuverability, and a sturdy airframe, its long service life is a testament to how well it is made. Able to carry a substantial payload, the Eagle can be armed with different weapons, adding to its versatility. The F-15 was designed for air superiority, and its engineering is also extraordinary, as seen when an F-15 was able to land safely despite missing a wing due to an accident.

Advertisement

The incident with the F-15 happened on May 1, 1983, in the Negev region of southern Israel. During that time, the Israeli Air Force was conducting training exercises where several aircraft were being flown, including an F-15D, piloted by Captain Zivi Nedivi, and his navigator, Yehoar Gal, and a Douglas A4 Skyhawk. During the dogfight training, the A-4 Skyhawk collided with the F-15D, causing it to disintegrate, but its pilot ejected safely. The F-15D, however, remained mostly intact, except for its right wing, which was ripped off during impact and was now plummeting to the ground.

Captain Nevidi was told to eject, but sensing he could still control the jet, decided to continue flying. By using the afterburners, the pilot slowly regained control of the F-15 and was able to maneuver toward the nearby airbase. To make it to base, Nevidi flew and landed at high speed, going 260 knots, which was twice the normal landing speed; despite this, the F-15 touched down, narrowly missing the barricades at the end of the runway.

Advertisement