What Is Wake Turbulence And How Does It Affect Air Traffic?

Turbulence is something that affects every aircraft in flight. However, the phenomenon known as wake turbulence not only affects aircraft, it's caused by them. Wake turbulence is generated by aircraft wing tips when they're cruising and from the edge of the outboard flaps when taking off or landing. This type of turbulence can be visualized as a pair of counter-rotating vortices that stream from the wing tips and outboard flaps.

How severe the turbulence will be is largely dictated by the size and shape of the aircraft. A modern passenger jet like the gigantic Airbus A380 will generate much more wake turbulence than a small passenger jet, for example. A heavier, slower aircraft will create proportionally more turbulence than a lighter, faster-moving jet. A "dirty configuration" (with the undercarriage and flaps extended) helps to break up the wake turbulence.

Wake turbulence can happen in any phase of a flight. However, the runway is where pilots and air traffic controllers have to exercise the most caution. But just how big of a problem is wake turbulence and how does it affect air traffic?