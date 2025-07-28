4 Fighter Jets That Can Take Off And Land Without A Runway

Not every plane has the luxury of very long airport-worthy runway strips. In fact, many combat scenarios are in non-ideal locations that often do not come with a nice long runway for landing and takeoff. The ability to take off and land with limited or no runway space has been a very important factor in military aircraft since the Cold War era. After World War II, it became quite clear that having jets that didn't need runways allowed you to deploy them from a position closer to action, and you also don't need to store them in a base. That meant you could still have available fighter jets if all your air bases are destroyed.

A combat helicopter might be able to take off and land without a strip, but it doesn't typically come with the range, stealth, speed, and capacity of modern fighter jets. Engineers solved this problem by creating VTOL (vertical take off and landing) jets. They work by pushing all the thrust downward instead of behind the plane, making it hover, ascend vertically, then when it reaches a sufficient height, thrust is sent backwards to propel the jet forward.

The first operational VTOL fighter jet was the Hawker Siddeley Harrier "jump jet," made in the U.K. and deployed by both the British and the U.S. military. It proved that a jet could take off from virtually anywhere — a carrier deck, a clearing, or makeshift forward base — and still deliver the speed and firepower of a conventional fighter. It paved the way for many of the VTOL jets we've come to rely on. Here's a list of some of the more popular ones.