Where Was The Legendary Harrier Jump Jet Made And Who Made It?

The Harrier Jump Jet is one of the most iconic fighter jets to enter service, and its incredible capabilities — one of which is to take off and land vertically — is one of the reasons why it had such a legendary reputation among fighter pilots and aviation enthusiasts alike. While a few may think that the Harrier is an American jet, especially as the U.S. Marine Corps has a fleet, it's actually the British that started its development in the 1960s.

The Royal Air Force was the first to operate the aircraft, with its No. 1 Squadron receiving the Harrier GR1 in April 1969, and it was only retired from service in 2011, giving it 41 years with the RAF. On the other hand, the U.S. Marine Corps received its first Harriers in 1971, and the service plans to keep them until 2026 — a whopping 55 years. But even if it's still flying today, it was last built in 2003, and the U.S. is simply using the Harriers the British retired for spare parts to maintain its own fleet.

After almost 40 years of production and more than 50 years of service, the Harrier has gone through four manufacturers across two continents, giving it quite a history.