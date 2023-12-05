Rolls-Royce Pegasus: Behind The Creation Of The Massive Jet Engine

Though Rolls-Royce may be most well-known for its line of luxury vehicles, you may be surprised to learn that it also produced some of the earliest advanced attack jet engines. The Harrier jet is an iconic military attack jet most known for its ability to take off and land vertically. The Rolls-Royce Pegasus is the turbofan engine that powers it, enabling the Harrier to pull off unique combat maneuvers that other jets can't.

Used by both the Royal Air Force (RAF) and the United States Marine Corps (USMC) for decades, the Rolls-Royce Pegasus was an innovative engineering marvel that powered the aircraft's unique aerodynamic abilities. What also may surprise you is that the concept of the massive jet engine started its journey all the way back in the 1950s, right after the end of WWII.

While stranger vertical thrust aircraft would also be conceived in the 50s and 60s, like the ill-fated and peculiar Convair Model 49, ultimately, the RAF's Harrier Jet and USMC's AV-8 jets would be the most effective designs capable of using the vectored thrust engines.