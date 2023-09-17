One Of The Weirdest Assault Vehicles The US Army Ever Conceived: Convair Model 49
When it comes to experimental military aircraft, perhaps one of the strangest proposals was the 1960s Convair Model 49. A mixture of a jet, tank, and attack helicopter, the invention was meant to be an all-around assault vehicle that would help the US and their allies win the Vietnam War. During the 1960s, the United States lacked adequate vehicles to adapt to the forested environments of Vietnam and suffered massive losses as a result.
The United States and its allies needed a solution and eventually developed what was called the Advanced Aerial Fire Support System, or AAFSS. This initiative was meant to develop an aerial vehicle to support transport aircraft and troops on the ground with air-to-air and air-to-ground combat capabilities.
At first glance, the Convair Model 49 looks like it was ripped straight from a 1950s science fiction movie, but it was indeed a real design. While the Convair Model 49 was never actually produced or used in operations, it was one of the oddest and most innovative aviation designs ever put forth.
What was the Convair Model 49?
During the Vietnam War, aircraft like the Republic F-105 Thunderchief could not adequately support troops on the ground because it was too fast and vulnerable. As a result, the aviation company Convair developed the Model 49 specifically for the United States Military's AAFSS initiative.
The proposed airplane, tank, and helicopter hybrid design would enable the vehicle to lift off and land in an upright, stationary position. With shrouded turbine jets acting as lift and propulsion, the aircraft would operate similarly to a helicopter. However, once elevated, the Model 49 transitioned or transformed, and the cockpit and jets would straighten out to look like a more traditional jet with forward propulsion. The craft could also land on the ground to support troops in more of an armored capacity, as the vehicle boasted steel armor meant to protect against 12.7-mm projectiles.
One of the main things that made the Convair Model 49 stand out — other than its unique design — was the immense firepower that the aircraft possessed. With modular armaments, the Model 49 could have two side turrets with XM-134 7.62-mm machine guns or XM-75 40-mm grenade launchers. The craft was capable of holding 12,000 rounds of ammo on its machine gun or over 500 40-mm grenades. In addition, there was a center turret on the machine, which would be fitted with either a rocket launcher with 500 WASP rockets or another 30-mm cannon.
The Convair Model 49 was never actually produced
Eventually, the Convair Model 49 would lose out to the more traditional-looking Lockheed AH-56A Cheyenne, which would later be canceled for one of the most well-known and feared attack helicopters in history, the AH-64 Apache. However, it's interesting to consider what would have happened if the Convair Model 49 had been taken more seriously, as, in retrospect, the design possesses many advantages over modern helicopters that borrow from the Apache's design.
For one, the ability of the craft to lift off and land in an upright position meant that it took up less space on aircraft carriers and in hangars. This small form, in addition to the powerful modular weaponry, made the theoretical aircraft arguably more powerful than modern attack helicopters. In addition, Convair boasted a top speed of 220 knots, which is incredibly fast for an aircraft of this type. As a point of comparison, the Apache AH-64D/E is only capable of reaching a maximum speed of around 160 knots.
The Convair Model 49 had a lot of issues
Ultimately, the Convair Model 49, while powerful in theory, was not a practical craft for military operations. For one, the transformation, takeoff, and landing procedures would require specialized and additional training. The craft, while faster than helicopters in full horizontal flight, was actually slower during takeoff and landing, leaving it vulnerable to enemy attack. It also consumed more fuel than traditional helicopters, and the shrouded propellors that powered the craft were incredibly loud, alerting the enemy of its presence far before it would be able to reach them.
Still, it would be interesting to see modern aviation companies attempt something with this design, as it's been over 60 years since the idea for the Convair Model 49 was put forth. With leaps in engineering and manufacturing technology, it's possible that new methods could be used to fix the glaring issues with the design of the past. While certainly interesting to look at, for now, the Convair Model 49 will go down in history as one of the strangest yet innovative ideas in US military technology.