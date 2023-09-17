One Of The Weirdest Assault Vehicles The US Army Ever Conceived: Convair Model 49

When it comes to experimental military aircraft, perhaps one of the strangest proposals was the 1960s Convair Model 49. A mixture of a jet, tank, and attack helicopter, the invention was meant to be an all-around assault vehicle that would help the US and their allies win the Vietnam War. During the 1960s, the United States lacked adequate vehicles to adapt to the forested environments of Vietnam and suffered massive losses as a result.

The United States and its allies needed a solution and eventually developed what was called the Advanced Aerial Fire Support System, or AAFSS. This initiative was meant to develop an aerial vehicle to support transport aircraft and troops on the ground with air-to-air and air-to-ground combat capabilities.

At first glance, the Convair Model 49 looks like it was ripped straight from a 1950s science fiction movie, but it was indeed a real design. While the Convair Model 49 was never actually produced or used in operations, it was one of the oddest and most innovative aviation designs ever put forth.