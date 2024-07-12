Why The Lockheed Starfighter Jet Was Dubbed 'The Widowmaker'
Widowmaker is not a nickname that's given lightly. The term is often used to describe a dangerous type of heart attack that claims the life of a spouse, rendering their partner a widow. But one particular plane also earned this dubious nickname. This was unfortunately the case with the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter, which the German forces and other countries dubbed the "widowmaker" as a result of its risky, accident-prone design.
That wasn't its first nickname. In the early 1950s, the U.S. Air Force needed an advanced day fighter, and Lockheed produced a radical design that it referred to as a "missile with a man in it." That's because it featured a long, stretched-out fuselage, sharply pointed nose, and thin, stubby wings farther back than usual on a plane. It was armed with a M-61 Vulcan 20-mm gun and sidewinder missiles, and became the first U.S. interceptor that could fly at Mach 2. Soon after production, the iconic F-104 Starfighter set world speed, altitude, and climb-to-height records.
Problems with design, and the deal that sent them overseas
While the fighter was achieved supersonic speeds, it had control issues that made it difficult to fly. The small wings meant poor turning capabilities and high landing speeds. Since they couldn't carry fuel (and it had to be stored in the fuselage), range was limited. This is partly why the U.S. Air Force sought to part ways with the F-104 Starfighter. A shady bribery deal sent many of them to NATO countries, chiefly the German Luftwaffe.
It met safety issues, and as Flying Magazine notes, what created serious problems for the Luftwaffe was harsh weather. Moreover, the plane was used in a variety of different roles for which it wasn't intended as a high-altitude interceptor, including low-altitude combat. Such changes exacerbated speed and control issues that were already unforgiving, especially to an inexperienced pilot.
Over time, 292 Starfighters went down, resulting in the death of 116 pilots. Canada also suffered 110 major accidents and 37 deaths. It did indeed earn the name "Widowmaker."