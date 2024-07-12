Why The Lockheed Starfighter Jet Was Dubbed 'The Widowmaker'

Widowmaker is not a nickname that's given lightly. The term is often used to describe a dangerous type of heart attack that claims the life of a spouse, rendering their partner a widow. But one particular plane also earned this dubious nickname. This was unfortunately the case with the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter, which the German forces and other countries dubbed the "widowmaker" as a result of its risky, accident-prone design.

That wasn't its first nickname. In the early 1950s, the U.S. Air Force needed an advanced day fighter, and Lockheed produced a radical design that it referred to as a "missile with a man in it." That's because it featured a long, stretched-out fuselage, sharply pointed nose, and thin, stubby wings farther back than usual on a plane. It was armed with a M-61 Vulcan 20-mm gun and sidewinder missiles, and became the first U.S. interceptor that could fly at Mach 2. Soon after production, the iconic F-104 Starfighter set world speed, altitude, and climb-to-height records.