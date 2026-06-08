Launching A Boat For The First Time? Here's What You Should & Shouldn't Do

The National Marine Manufacturers Association counts close to 11.8 million registered boats across the country. And on a Sunday when the weather's particularly great, it can feel like half of those are lining up behind you. Any additional pressure, and a new boater can end up jittery. But with just the right series of precautions, you will have nothing to worry about.

To speed things up at the ramp itself, you get a staging area set up away from it to help you prep. While you are there, the first thing you need to make sure you don't miss is the drain plug. Most boaters pull it after every outing so that the rainwater and bilge water can drain off while the boat sits on the trailer, which means it has to go back in before you launch again. Forget that, and water gushes in.

One thing people botch is those transom tie-downs and motor support, which are there to lock the boat to the trailer for the highway. They are designed to strap down the boat, regardless of how deep you back in. So it's best to take them off in the staging area itself, never down at the water's edge. The exception is the winch strap, which stays hooked.

Also, while still parked there, load your coolers and tackle, because you don't want to be rummaging for those when there's a line behind you at the ramp. After that, hang a couple of fenders, the cushions that keep your hull off the dock, over whichever side you plan to tie up on. Clip your dock lines onto the bow and stern cleats, too. Also important: No matter which basic type of boat engine you run, tilt it up a touch so the lower unit clears the pavement.