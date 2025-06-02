11 Tips To Safely Tow A Trailer Or Camper

Speaking of driving on highways and other roads with higher speed limits, it's important to remember that when towing heavy objects you will need to pay careful attention to your speed and other elements of the driving experience. When you switch lanes, speed up, slow down, or perform other maneuvers, you'll need to account for extra time in the process.

Building up speed requires additional muscle when the vehicle is towing an extra few thousand pounds, and the same can be said for braking. Mathematicians might be quick to note that you certainly have the ability to calculate stopping distances with all the information about speed and weight available to you. However, when driving along the highway, there's no time to pull out a calculator. Instead, a good rule of thumb is to assume that you need twice the usual stopping distance. Keeping this mental framework can be particularly useful when you need it most.

Stopping distances aren't the only thing to keep in mind when driving with a trailer connected to the back of your vehicle. Just because the speed limit on a highway might be 70 miles per hour doesn't mean you have to drive at that speed. If you are unfamiliar with the road or have been driving for a long time, slowing down is often a good way to keep yourself safe in roadway conditions that may be dangerous. Just as slower speeds are important when it starts to rain, while towing a trailer, you'll also want to drive below the speed limit. This helps maintain your control over the entire vehicle.

