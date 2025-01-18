5 Of The Best Travel Trailer Brands (And 5 To Avoid)
If you're into long road trips or summer camping, an RV is a perfect companion — especially with family or friends. And among all RV types, travel trailers are the most popular choice in the U.S. market. Although they require a reliable tow vehicle to haul them around, it also means you have the flexibility of parking your trailer at your preferred campsite while using your car or truck for other tasks, making them perfect for exploring the best camping spots, from serene lakesides to national parks and mountain getaways.
Trailers are also cheaper to buy and often cheaper to maintain than other RVs, but they also have their own fair share of problems. Many brands and models are problematic due to poor construction, faulty setups, and cheap materials. Since they serve as a living space, a badly built trailer can be a huge inconvenience and ruin a camping experience really quickly. So, we looked at ratings and reviews to give you a good idea of what to expect before buying a travel trailer. That said, here are five of the best travel trailer brands and some you should avoid.
Best: Airstream
The idea behind Airstream was to create travel trailers that were as light as possible — ones that could move "like a stream of air" but were still durable and innovative. The round-shaped aluminum trailers are now easily recognizable in the industry and are reputable for their quality and skillful design. According to the company, this unique design also contributes to less aerodynamic drag.
Airstream offers nine different travel trailer options, ranging from $47,900 to $193,500. Still, it also gives buyers the opportunity to configure their travel trailer, which means you can choose your own length, interior decor, floor plan, and other add-ons.
The trailer capacity depends on the particular model, so while the "Basecamp" and "Caravel" accommodate up to four people, the "Flying Cloud" can take up to eight, making it great for a family adventure. With a 4.5-star rating, reviews on RV Insider for Airstream are generally positive, especially in terms of livability, floor plan, overall quality, and the towing experience.
Best: Coachmen RVs
Coachmen has been in the RV industry for well over five decades, promising long-term value and superior service for its products. This company offers 18 different travel trailer options, half of them being award-winning products. Its range of designs gives you the option to decide exactly what you want, with room for customization.
Coachmen has also adopted eco-friendly designs in some of its trailers, and some are even certified Green by TRA Certification, indicating a smarter and more sustainable approach to construction.
Reviews about this company are mixed. It is not always rated high among reliable travel trailer brands. However, on RV Insider, it is ranked among the top 10 travel trailer RV manufacturers and has a 3.7-star rating. Customer feedback on this platform mostly commends its design and towing experience. The floor plan is definitely one of its best features and gets excellent ratings from most reviewers.
However, some users have raised quality concerns, so it's important to do some additional research when making a purchase. Some models have received more positive reviews than others, like the Coachmen Freedom Express.
Best: Jayco
Jayco is a well-known name among RV enthusiasts, especially those who prefer family-oriented designs. It's been around for over 50 years, producing motorhomes, fifth wheels, and travel trailers in Indiana.
The company offers different travel trailer models, with unique designs that cater to your various needs. The Eagle HT travel trailer, for instance, is equipped with the HELIX cooling system and Climate Shield to protect the vehicle from extreme temperatures and maintain the air quality within the trailer, which makes it great for various seasonal adventures. So it's no surprise that the Eagle HT 230MLCS was named among the 2025 RVBusiness top 10 RVs of the year.
If you want a fully residential feel, on the other hand, the Jay Flight Bungalow is built with enough space to serve as a vacation home or full-time living space. The Feather Air and Feather Micro are your go-to for a compact design and a very lightweight structure, great for towing and at an affordable price point.
RV Insider lists Jayco among its top 10 travel trailer manufacturers. The company has a 3.6-star overall rating, and its highest ratings are in terms of floor plan and ease of towing. Note that although Jayco claims its 2-year limited warranty is much better than its competitors, reviews suggest it's pretty underwhelming.
Best: Grand Design
Founded 13 years ago, Grand Design has quickly become one of the leading names in the RV industry. Although it was acquired by Winnebago Industries in 2016, the brand has retained an independent identity and continues to experience rapid growth. Today, it's recognized as one of North America's fastest-growing travel trailer manufacturers and boasts an A+ rating on BBB.
Grand Design offers affordability and luxury in a compact package with the Transcend One travel trailer priced at $19,845. On the higher end, the Reflection features its most spacious interior and detailed finishing, offering a more premium experience. If you're an adventurer, however, the Transcend Xplor should be more to your taste as it is designed with ample storage space and room for comfort at a more affordable price. It's also built with the durability to withstand more rugged expeditions.
The brand has over 300 reviews on RV Insider and a 3.8-star rating, with most feedback being positive. In particular, buyers appreciate the design, liveability, and towing.
Best: Lance Camper
Lance Camper has been around for about 60 years, producing high-quality products in the towable RV industry. The company has stood out for its excellently designed and functional motorhomes, which have put it ahead of many competitors. Although it is better known for its campers, the company has also made its mark with travel trailers, creating ultra-light, high-quality vehicles available in 13 unique models.
Lance has a 3.9-star rating on RV Insider. One of the major perks users have highlighted is its well-thought-out layout. By incorporating slide-outs into the living space, the trailer provides better storage management without making the unit feel too cramped. It also lives up to its ultra-light claim, as many reviews confirm it's easy to tow.
The company has been awarded the Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) award several times, indicating that it meets or exceeds expectations from RV dealers across the country. This award takes into account product quality, warranty support, and customer service.
The bummer is that Lance is one of the most expensive options on the market. But if you're not looking to own one of these full-time, it's a good option to rent for your next adventure.
Avoid: Gulf Stream
Gulf Stream is a U.S. family-owned business that boasts about being one of the largest privately-owned businesses in RV manufacturing. While its extensive lineup and established experience in building in this industry are impressive, its products haven't received much positive feedback compared to competitors.
Gulf Stream has faced several recalls for its vehicles in the past. Between 2004 and 2011, 28 recalls were issued for various components, including equipment defects, thermal system issues, construction flaws, electrical systems, and wiring concerns. Some reviews of recent models indicate mixed feedback, with an average 3-star rating on RV Insider.
While the design and floor plan have been generally commended, the overall quality gets particularly low ratings. Owners commonly complain about poorly installed amenities, lighting issues, and wood chippings. There's also a tendency for the trailer to leak during the rain and freeze up during cold weather, which are huge red flags.
Avoid: Prime Time
Prime Time is another travel trailer brand that many users have unfortunately found to be a headache to deal with. The company was established in 2009 as one of the divisions of Forest River, a leading RV manufacturer in North America.
Prime Time is based in North Indiana and focuses on towable vehicles, particularly travel trailers and fifth wheels. In its nearly 16 years, it has done pretty well in terms of sales and is even listed among the top 10 travel trailer RV manufacturers on RV Insider.
However, as for the actual quality of its products, it's one of the brands you want to steer clear of. The company has a 3.2-star rating on RV Insider, and on the quality metric, it gets an even lower score of 2.5, which, while being average, is lower than many options on the market. Many complaints stress that the quality of the materials is underwhelming and leads to a lot of issues like leakages and numerous structural defects.
Although the company primarily has three trailer models to choose from, only the Prime Time Tracer scores above 3 stars in terms of overall quality. So, if at all you choose to opt for this brand, that's likely your best bet.
Avoid: Cruiser
Cruiser is another travel trailer brand that hasn't performed very well in terms of ratings and reviews. The brand, which was formed in 1988, came under the umbrella of Thor Industries in 2015, but it appears not to have thrived quality-wise compared to the company's other subsidiaries.
Cruiser isn't BBB accredited, but that isn't surprising as many RV brands aren't either. However, it has a D- rating, which, for many buyers, is a major red flag and indicator of poor customer service. It doesn't help that its feedback for factory warranty/support on RV Insider, which is at 2.4 stars, falls below average. Some users even describe its customer service as practically non-existent.
In addition, Cruiser has gotten some negative feedback for the quality of its trailers, especially its tendency to experience water leaks. There have also been concerns about poorly installed components and cheap materials.
The company, however, seems to have taken steps to improve the quality of user experience by introducing the Cruiser RV app in 2021, which is designed to help buyers manage claims, recalls, and get maintenance tips. According to the company, this affirms its commitment to customer service.
Avoid: Heartland
Heartland was formed in 2003, initially specializing in fifth wheels and toy haulers. The company subsequently expanded to include the production of travel trailers, introducing a range of offerings in this segment. It is now one of the largest manufacturers of towable RVs in the U.S., ranked 10th on RV Insider's top 10 travel trailers RV manufacturers.
Heartland's products range from entry-level models to mid-range and luxurious offerings. With eight travel trailer options coming in different sizes and designs, buyers can choose based on their needs. But even though these vehicles have become popular in the market, their reputation is generally poor.
The company has a 3-star rating on RV Insider for its travel trailers, and none of its qualities seem to stand out. The floor plan and towing are above average but not excellent. The quality, on the other hand, is worrisome and shows a lack of attention to detail. Poor wiring seems to be a common issue with these vehicles, in addition to various other components falling apart.
In essence, many Heartland trailers are poorly constructed, and these issues show up pretty early. So, if you want to invest in this brand, it's best to do some proper research. Better still, steer clear of its products.
Avoid: Dutchmen
Dutchmen is another not-so-great option for a travel trailer purchase. It's a well-established brand that's been in the business of RVs for a while and is also a division of Thor Industries. Like many others on the list, this brand does have some pros, like its interior design and floor plan, which many buyers commend.
While it's easy to be swayed by the interior layout of a Dutchmen trailer, you might quickly encounter some headaches when dealing with your unit. In fact, quality issues have had a negative impact on its reputation, and you'll often find users discouraging potential buyers on online communities. Dutchmen has a rating of 3.4 stars on RV Insider, with 2.7 stars on quality.
Although the company assures a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 2-year structural warranty, it's best to keep your expectations low when it comes to its service. You're likely going to spend a good deal of money repairing and replacing parts. Bear in mind that not all Dutchmen trailers have a lot of issues. Some are good, and some aren't. The Dutchmen Aerolite, for instance, has better overall quality ratings than other models, but there are fewer reviews on the model.
Methodology
Among the numerous travel trailer options on the market, we highlighted some of the best options and some of the biggest red flags, starting off with a general overview of the business, including its years of experience and range of offerings.
However, we primarily based our rankings on professional reviews as well as user reviews from RV Insider. This platform rates various recreational vehicle brands on five metrics: liveability, overall quality, floor plan, towing, and factory warranty. These ratings are further combined to provide an overall average star rating out of 5. Customers have also provided specific reviews on the challenges they encountered as well as positive experiences with the companies.
Most travel trailer brands are far from faultless, so reviews are often mixed. This means you might not have a bad experience with your travel trailer even though it's rated poorly and vice versa, but they serve as a good indicator of what you're likely to encounter. We also tried to highlight, in some cases, specific models that tend to do better or worse than others to guide you in making an informed decision. Finally, we considered ratings on BBB, which concern how the businesses deal with their customers.