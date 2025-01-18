5 Of The Best Travel Trailer Brands (And 5 To Avoid)

If you're into long road trips or summer camping, an RV is a perfect companion — especially with family or friends. And among all RV types, travel trailers are the most popular choice in the U.S. market. Although they require a reliable tow vehicle to haul them around, it also means you have the flexibility of parking your trailer at your preferred campsite while using your car or truck for other tasks, making them perfect for exploring the best camping spots, from serene lakesides to national parks and mountain getaways.

Trailers are also cheaper to buy and often cheaper to maintain than other RVs, but they also have their own fair share of problems. Many brands and models are problematic due to poor construction, faulty setups, and cheap materials. Since they serve as a living space, a badly built trailer can be a huge inconvenience and ruin a camping experience really quickly. So, we looked at ratings and reviews to give you a good idea of what to expect before buying a travel trailer. That said, here are five of the best travel trailer brands and some you should avoid.