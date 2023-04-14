How To Properly Load A Motorcycle Onto A Trailer

Before lowering the ramp and loading your precious bike on a trailer, there are a few things to check. First, ensure that the parking brake on the tow vehicle is engaged, and double-check that the coupler and safety chains of the trailer are secure. The next step is to prepare the trailer by securing ratchet straps on the tie-down points of the trailer, preferably on all four sides. Securing your bike tightly in an X pattern with the ratchet straps is the best way to prevent the motorcycle from moving or tipping over while in transit.

Now comes the fun part: loading the bike on the trailer. First, lower the ramp gate carefully until it reaches the ground. Next, push the bike onto the trailer (preferably with a helper friend) and guide it until the front wheel is between the wheel chock. If the trailer doesn't have a wheel chock, use a standalone one.

We strongly advise resisting the urge to ride your bike onto the ramp for this part, partly to prevent you from becoming a viral YouTube sensation. But if you need to do so, do it slowly in first gear, and it'll be better if a friend helps you and the bike climb the ramp. Moreover, leaving the bike in first gear after loading is better to prevent it from rolling if the straps turn loose.