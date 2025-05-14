Can You Put Car Tires On A Trailer? (And Vice-Versa)

Generally speaking, car and trailer tires are sold separately, marketed as their own thing, rather than simply sold as "tires," which suggests they might not be interchangeable. Is this the case, or can car tires be put on a trailer, and trailer tires put on a car?

The answer is unlikely to be straightforward, as the world of tires can actually be quite complex. For example, do you know what the colorful stripes on tires are used for, or what the yellow dots on tires mean? With that being said, we've done the research to find out exactly what the rules and regulations surrounding trailer tires are, and, as it happens, it's actually pretty black-and-white — the answer is no.

According to NTB Tire And Service Centers, it's very clear that you should not be using car tires on a trailer, and for a few very good reasons. Chiefly, trailer tires — also known as ST tires — are built to different standards than typical car tires, which makes them unsafe for use on a vehicle.

