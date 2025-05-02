What Are The Colored Lines On New Tires?

Regardless of whether you get behind the wheel of an old Toyota Corolla everyday, a high-performance supercar on the weekends, or a trusty old Honda motorbike, one consumable that all motorists depend on is tires. Not only do we all depend on them, but we get through them, too. It doesn't matter if your daily commute sees you cover a thousand miles each week, or if you just zip to the shops every other day, covering 10 or 15 miles here and there. This is because tires need replacing regardless, be it due to wear, failure, or simply age.

So, it stands to reason that all of us should at least have a basic understanding of what tires we need, and what the secret markings on our tires mean. Alongside numerous letters, numbers, and codes, brand-new tires will show a number of different colored lines of them – but what do they mean?

These stripes form a similar function to the red and yellow dots which appear on new tires, and aren't really something that motorists need to pay much attention to. Instead, the colorful stripes provide important information to the manufacturer and retailers, usually relating to quality control and tracking.