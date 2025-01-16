Is It Safe To Buy Used Tires For Your Vehicle?

One of the things people always look out for when buying a used car is the condition of its tires, often referred to as "kicking the tires." However, there's more to making sure old car tires are still safe than kicking them. You'll want to check the tread depth present on the used tires, the date they were made, and if there are signs of any previous damage.

Buying used tires for your vehicle is safe, as long as you take some precautions and buy them from a reputable used-tire dealer. As long as your existing tires were maintained properly and wore evenly, it's usually best to buy new tires in sets of four. However, sometimes buying a used tire, or two, makes sense.

For example, shortly before a trip that involved towing an 8,000-pound camper over 650 miles into Colorado's front range, I found myself with a bad tire on the Ram 3500 I own for the purpose. The other three tires on the truck still had plenty of life left but were nowhere near brand new. So, I opted for a used tire of the correct size with closely matching tread pattern and depth from a local used tire shop. Ultimately, I paid about one-third what a new tire would cost. Later this year, when I buy new tires, I won't have one tire with more tread than the others to deal with. It's a strategy that I've employed many times over the years.

