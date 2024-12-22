What Are Wear Bars On Tires? (And How To Read Them)

Tire wear bars (also known as tire wear indicators) are rubber bars on the grooves between the tire's treads, raised at 2/32nds of an inch. They're found at certain even intervals around the tire and typically look like little bridges connecting one tire tread to another. For many tire makes and models, they're fairly easy to spot. But some manufacturers add some sort of marker (like an embossed Michelin Man on the edge of Michelin tires) to make the location of the wear bars even more obvious.

Advertisement

Design-wise, most major tire brands use typical bars for the wear indicator, but you can also find other tires with less conventional styles. For instance, some Cooper tires use what's called the Wear Square indicator — a literal square on the tire whose sides gradually disappear until you're left with an exclamation point. Some Continental tires, on the other hand, have the QuickView Indicators — the letters D, W, and S (meaning, Dry, Wet, and Snow), each of which fades away over time.

As the name suggests, tire wear bars are designed as visual indicators to tell you how much your tires' treads have worn down. New tires usually have 9/32nds to 11/32nds of an inch of tread depth, and as per tire experts, they're still good for use even at 6/32nds of an inch. However, once it reaches 2/32nds of an inch, exactly where the tire wear bars are at, they are due for a much-needed replacement as recommended by many manufacturers. You're also legally obligated to do so in the United States as 2/32nds of an inch is the shallowest allowable tread depth in many states.

Advertisement