What Do The Red And Yellow Dots On Tires Mean?

While most of the attention on automobiles is focused on the exterior design, engine specifications, and tech features, the tires often get neglected. However, tires have a profound impact on your cars ride, efficiency, performance, and most importantly safety. For this reason you should continually monitor the look of the rubber — if you see tire cords, get them replaced ASAP.

One of the critical elements to how well a tire performs is balance. An unbalanced tire can cause excessive vibration, uneven wear, and it can even sabotage fuel economy. These are just a few of the reasons why proper tire alignment and rotation is so important.

While tires may appear completely uniform, it's simply not feasible to make an unflawed and impeccably balanced tire. The fact is that during the manufacturing process, imperfections are created, including differences in weight and shape throughout. Everything still must be balanced in order to function optimally as stated before, but how?

Yellow dots mark where a tire's weight is the most minimal, and red dots indicate where the wheel is lowest, helping tire technicians properly balance things to account for irregularities. But, before traveling to the installation shop, you should be familiar with the average cost of new tires and how to know if you're being ripped off.

