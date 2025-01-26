What Does It Mean To Balance Tires & Do You Really Need To Do It?

The reason why brand-new tires need balancing is that nothing is perfect. In this case, your tires (and wheels) may look perfectly round, but they're not. There are light and heavy points on each wheel and tire, and these minute imperfections will cause excess vibrations, excessive or uneven tire wear, steering issues, poor fuel economy, and premature damage to suspension components -– like the wheel bearings and shock absorbers -– if not addressed immediately.

Advertisement

Think of it this way: balancing the tire is like matching its manufacturing flaws to the wheel's imperfections. It's why new tires come with distinctive yellow and red dots on the sidewall. The yellow dot is the lightest point of the tire and should line up with the valve stem, which happens to be the heaviest point of the wheel. Meanwhile, the red dot is the lowest point of a tire and should line up with the wheel's highest point. The red dot is also a reference point when technicians balance the wheel.

If you've been around cars for a while, you probably know that branded tires cost a small fortune, and the prices increase depending on the wheel size or car type. While you can do things to make your car's tires last as many miles as possible, proper wheel balancing and maintaining a steady alignment will ensure longer and even tire wear while keeping the maintenance costs down.

Advertisement