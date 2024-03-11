5 Ways To Make Your Tires Last Longer

Every car part is important, but your tires are particularly so because of their safety implications. In the rain or in the snow, tires in good working condition ensure you don't slide off the road. And when you need to brake suddenly, your tires play a huge part in how quickly you come to a stop.

Replacing car parts when they go bad can be pretty expensive. While you should never compromise on your safety or that of other drivers, there are ways to maintain your car tires so that they last longer and you don't have to worry as much about shelling out cash for expensive replacements.

Good tires, if well-maintained, can last you about four years, according to Dan Zielinski of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (via Car and Driver). The number could be higher or lower, depending on how and where you drive and the quality of your tires. Ideally, though, tires shouldn't be a car part that you replace yearly. So, let's get into all the things you should be doing to take care of your tires so they serve you for a long time.