These Are The 3 Most Dangerous Mistakes You Can Make When Towing With Your Vehicle

One of the most dangerous mistakes people make is overestimating their vehicle's towing capacity. You can't judge a car's ability to tow just by how heavy it looks. Some small cars are surprisingly capable, while some SUVs are terrible at towing. It's not just about size. A car's towing capacity depends on many things: the type of transmission, the suspension, the brakes, the frame, and even the tires.

Now, you may be wondering if towing can actually damage an automatic transmission car. Well, for starters, towing puts extreme stress on the powertrain. With too much pressure, the engine can overheat, triggering a chain reaction of internal damage from warped heads, piston failure, to total engine seizure. Alternatively, you might start to notice some warning signs your transmission is going bad.

Furthermore, when you're towing, your car's brakes do more work than they were designed for. And depending on the speed, this can lead to overheating. When brake fluid gets too hot, it can cause brake fade.

Tires also carry more weight than usual when towing, and can easily buckle under pressure. A sudden blowout at highway speed can send the car into an uncontrollable skid. Barring any blowouts, the rear end of the tow vehicle may sag, which invariably places a lot of pressure on the shocks, springs, and the frame itself.

So, the first thing you need to confirm is whether your car can really tow another vehicle. That involves calculating the payload and towing capacity and understanding the difference between rated towing and tongue weight capacity. It might seem like a lot of math, but it's crucial to your safety. And speaking of staying safe, if your car is new, don't attempt any towing during the break-in period.