The Different Types Of Tow Mirrors And How They Can Help You When Towing

Towing a trailer can make driving your vehicle trickier in numerous ways, as it affects acceleration and stopping distance and complicates turning, changing lanes, and backing up, among other things. There are some tricks to help you back up a tow trailer, but one of the safest and most efficient things you can do is add tow mirrors to your vehicle. Many car owners use supplemental mirrors or mirror accessories to help minimize blind spots, but tow mirrors are specifically designed to allow you to see further behind you, and keep a closer eye on the sides of your trailer, and any obstacles or vehicles around or behind it.

By extending out further than standard side-view mirrors, tow mirrors provide the additional visibility you need to make sure the trailer and anything on it remain stable and secure as you drive. They're also invaluable when backing up to hitch a trailer or parking once it's attached. Not only do tow mirrors make things safer and more convenient, but in many jurisdictions, if you're hauling something large enough, it's required by law to equip your vehicle with tow mirrors.

What kind of tow mirror you use may come down to your personal preference — or budget, as they can range in price from $20 to around $1,000, though the latter would typically involve custom work. There are different types of tow mirrors based on how you can attach them to your vehicle, as well as control them. Here's a breakdown of the options out there.

