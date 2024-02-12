How To Minimize The Blind Spots In Your Car

Anyone who has driven long enough understands the dangers of blind spots in a car. Most of us have experienced that sickening, falling-out-of-bed feeling when attempting to change lanes, only to discover that we're inches away from colliding with another motorist. And we've all probably heard the old advice: physically turn your head to check your blind spots and don't rely on your mirrors. Turning your head opens up the possibility for new dangers, though — it only takes a second of distraction to cause a car accident. Anytime you take your eyes off the road ahead, you put yourself and your passengers at risk.

Instead of physically turning your head to check your blind spots, there are a few steps you can follow to minimize the time your eyes aren't on the road and reduce your risk of collision. The best way to do this is to adjust your side-view mirrors properly — most people are guilty of setting up their mirrors incorrectly, and a slight modification can go a long way toward helping drivers minimize blind spots. Additionally, a variety of aftermarket parts are available to help motorists reduce their blind spots, and most of them are relatively inexpensive.