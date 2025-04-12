How Much Can Towing Affect MPG & Range? Here's What You Need To Know

According to the EPA, there are a number of reasons why your vehicle's mpg is going down. Those factors include things like high-speed driving, hilly terrain, and increases in cargo. It makes sense, right? Drive faster and there's more load on your engine, which requires more fuel — hence a reduction in fuel economy. These factors are all considered when rating a standard vehicle for fuel economy or range, but they all apply to towing a trailer too.

Adding a trailer to the mix means you're adding extra weight and drag. As a result, the load being moved by the tow vehicle's engine is greater, and fuel economy is reduced, no matter how small the trailer. The larger and heavier your trailer, however, the more effect it will have on your fuel economy or range. Some tests show range reductions in EV-powered pickup trucks as much as two thirds of overall range when towing a big trailer. Weight and size aren't the only factors, though.

Factors like the shape of the trailer, the size of the vehicle pulling it, and the terrain you're trailering over all come into play too. With small, lightweight trailers, the reduction in range or the decrease in fuel economy can be relatively small, but with big trailers that get close to a vehicle's maximum towing limit, it can change things drastically.

