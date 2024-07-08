Which Ford F-150 Engine Is Best For Towing?

According to Ford Motor Company's F-150 Specification Sheet, the automaker's lightest-duty F-Series pickup features a choice between six powertrains. However, not all engine options are available for every trim or model. For example, the two engines delivering the most horsepower, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost H.O. V6 with 450 hp and the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with 720 hp, are only available in the Raptor trimmed Ford F-150. In addition, the 325-hp 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is only available in XL, STX, and XLT trims without the Tow/Haul Package.

To get the highest rating towing capacity from a Ford F-150 you'll have to choose from the XL, XLT, Tremor, Lariat, King Ranch, or Platinum trims with the 400-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost with Auto Start-Stop Technology delivering 500 lb-ft of torque. However, the XL regular cab configuration doesn't offer this engine option.

The 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost comes standard in F-150 King Ranch and Platinum trims, along with the Tow/Haul Package required to achieve the highest towing capacity. As a no-cost engine option for the Lariat trim, it still adds $785 to the price due to the optional Tow/Haul Package requirement. The 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost is a $1,660 option for the Super Cab, and Super Crew XL and XLT, but it requires the Tow/Haul Package driving the option cost to $2,445. The F-150 Tremor High (401A) is the only other trim that provides the optimal-for-towing 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine and Tow/Haul Package at no additional cost.