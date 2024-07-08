Which Ford F-150 Engine Is Best For Towing?
The 2024 Ford F-150 pickup truck offers some standout features to make towing a trailer less stressful. Features like the Pro access tailgate puts items in the truck bed within reach from the ground and entering the truck bed much safer, especially when the truck is hitched to a trailer. Another helpful feature for use when towing a trailer is the trailer hitch and backup assist system that make backing up to and backing in a trailer easier for anyone.
As nice as the new and improved technology is, the most significant factor that determines the Ford F-150's towing ability lies underneath its hood. With the recent trend toward smaller, more efficient engines, you may be relieved to learn that Ford hasn't gotten rid of the F-150's 5.0-liter V8. However, you might be surprised that a V8 is not the best F-150 engine for towing. If it's not a V8, which F-150 engine option is the best for towing?
Which 2024 Ford F-150 engine delivers the highest rated towing capacity?
According to Ford Motor Company's F-150 Specification Sheet, the automaker's lightest-duty F-Series pickup features a choice between six powertrains. However, not all engine options are available for every trim or model. For example, the two engines delivering the most horsepower, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost H.O. V6 with 450 hp and the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with 720 hp, are only available in the Raptor trimmed Ford F-150. In addition, the 325-hp 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is only available in XL, STX, and XLT trims without the Tow/Haul Package.
To get the highest rating towing capacity from a Ford F-150 you'll have to choose from the XL, XLT, Tremor, Lariat, King Ranch, or Platinum trims with the 400-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost with Auto Start-Stop Technology delivering 500 lb-ft of torque. However, the XL regular cab configuration doesn't offer this engine option.
The 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost comes standard in F-150 King Ranch and Platinum trims, along with the Tow/Haul Package required to achieve the highest towing capacity. As a no-cost engine option for the Lariat trim, it still adds $785 to the price due to the optional Tow/Haul Package requirement. The 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost is a $1,660 option for the Super Cab, and Super Crew XL and XLT, but it requires the Tow/Haul Package driving the option cost to $2,445. The F-150 Tremor High (401A) is the only other trim that provides the optimal-for-towing 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine and Tow/Haul Package at no additional cost.
How much can the 2024 Ford F-150 tow?
As we've pointed out, the highest 2024 Ford F-150 tow rating is given to those models powered by the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine. Some specially equipped F-150 models with the 3.5-liter V6 are capable of towing up to 13,500 pounds. In addition to the specific engine, other requirements to reach the maximum tow rating include the Tow/Haul Package and optional "Max Tow Axle." Other factors can influence an F-150's towing ability, such as cargo, vehicle configuration, added accessories, and the number of passengers in the truck. It's important to remember that trucks shouldn't be loaded to maximum cargo capacity and attempt to tow a maximum load at the same time.
With similar considerations, 5.0-liter V8 equipped F-150's can tow up to 12,900 pounds. The 400-hp 5.0-liter generates 410 lb-ft of torque and is available in all XL, STX, Tremor and Lariat trims. The only other 2024 Ford F-150 engine delivering five-digit maximum tow ratings is the 3.5-liter V6 PowerBoost Full Hybrid, rated to tow up to 11,200 pounds. The Hybrid powertrain is optional for XLT Super Crew, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum models and trims and requires the 4x4 drivetrain with the Hybrid Electronic 10-speed automatic transmission.
[Featured image by U.S. Department of Energy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]