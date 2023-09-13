Did Ford Get Rid Of The V8 For The F-150?

Ford has unveiled the specifications for the new 2024 F-150. As cars and trucks in general get more efficient as time goes on and automakers implement electrification into lineups, big powerful V8 engines have started to fall by the wayside. Toyota has axed the V8 in its Tundra truck in favor of a twin-turbo V6 and hybrid system. For Ford, the V8 has been gone from the Ford Explorer for quite some time.

Fortunately for fans of the big Blue Oval who just can't let go of having a V8 in their truck (and can you really blame them?), Ford is keeping the V8 option for the 2024 model year. In fact, depending on how crazy you want your truck, you have the option of two different V8 powerplants. There's the 5.0-V8 for the F-150 that everyone knows and loves, and for the F-150 Raptor R, you get a supercharged 5.2-liter V8.