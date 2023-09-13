Did Ford Get Rid Of The V8 For The F-150?
Ford has unveiled the specifications for the new 2024 F-150. As cars and trucks in general get more efficient as time goes on and automakers implement electrification into lineups, big powerful V8 engines have started to fall by the wayside. Toyota has axed the V8 in its Tundra truck in favor of a twin-turbo V6 and hybrid system. For Ford, the V8 has been gone from the Ford Explorer for quite some time.
Fortunately for fans of the big Blue Oval who just can't let go of having a V8 in their truck (and can you really blame them?), Ford is keeping the V8 option for the 2024 model year. In fact, depending on how crazy you want your truck, you have the option of two different V8 powerplants. There's the 5.0-V8 for the F-150 that everyone knows and loves, and for the F-150 Raptor R, you get a supercharged 5.2-liter V8.
75-plus years of V8s
The 5.0 in the new F-150 features an all-aluminum block and heads and it will run on E85 fuel for added flexibility, according to a press release. Ford, however, has not released any power numbers for either the 5.0 or the supercharged engine that will be in the Raptor R. Those numbers will likely become available right before the truck is released to the public or at launch which is reportedly early next year.
For comparison, the current 5.0 V8 you can get in an F-150 generates 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. It's also standard on the current King Ranch and Platinum trims. The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 available on the current F-150 Raptor R throws down 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque because it's the rolling embodiment of a guitar solo and too many cheap energy drinks. The Ford F-series has been around since 1948, and right off the bat, it was available with a V8 engine. 75 years later, Ford isn't going to change that.