Braked Vs. Unbraked Towing: What's The Difference And Which Is Safer?

If you're preparing to tow a trailer for the first time, you've probably come across the terms "braked" and "unbraked." The primary difference is in how the trailer slows down. A braked tow means the trailer has its own braking system that automatically engages when you hit your vehicle's brakes. As a result, both your vehicle and trailer will slow down at the same speed, which helps with quick stops. Most braked trailers are heavier, so they need the extra braking support. In many places, like the U.K., trailers weighing over 750 kilograms (1,650 pounds) are required to have braking systems.

In unbraked towing, the trailer doesn't have its own brakes, meaning your vehicle has to do all the stopping on its own. Compact trailers, such as box trailers, jet ski trailers, and lightweight travel trailers, are often unbraked. For unbraked trailers in some regions, weight limits are capped at the lower value of either 1,650 pounds or half the kerb weight of the tow car.