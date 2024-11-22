Payload Vs. Towing Capacity: What's The Difference (And Which Is More Important)

Whether you're thinking about buying a towable camper or just need to haul a heavily loaded trailer, it's important to understand the relationship — and differences — between payload and towing capacity. Too often, people focus on one or the other, hitch up a trailer, and hit the road only to be surprised when something goes wrong. While the best vehicles for maximum towing capacity will also have highly rated payload capacities as well, it's common to find a towing combination that exceeds one value without going over the limit on the other. This situation frequently causes newer midsize trucks to have the worst towing capacity ratings.

Advertisement

First, we should establish that both values are equally important. But what is the difference between these terms? In a nutshell, payload capacity is the amount of extra weight a vehicle can carry. This is computed by deducting the vehicle's curb weight from its Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR). Towing capacity is a function of how much the vehicle and trailer can weigh together; you'll get this figure by deducting the curb weight and payload from the Gross Combined Vehicle Weight Rating (GCVWR). Towing capacity is more than the payload because the majority of the towed weight rests on the trailer's axles, suspension, and tires.