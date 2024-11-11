4 New Trucks With The Worst Towing Capacity

Pickup trucks are gaining popularity across the world, but no country on the planet loves trucks as much as Americans. According to Statista.com, the US in 2024 has raked in around $80.5 million in truck revenue, with the second closest country, Japan, pulling in $7.3 million. American automakers have transformed pickups from purely task-driven work vehicles to models offering robust capability and a lavishness not typically seen outside of luxury sedans.

While the market is seeing increasingly more sophisticated and opulent truck models, still one of the most significant considerations for buyers is towing capability. In order to fully understand its customers, Chevrolet tasked Harris Poll with uncovering just how drivers use their trucks, with 89% of respondents stating they help others, and 33 percent reported towing friends or relatives with their trucks.

How much towing power is required depends entirely on your needs, with a wide range of pulling potential across automotive brands and models. The following trucks are by no means bad vehicles, just models that don't offer quite the same oomph in terms of towing performance. You be forgiven for thinking the lowest towing figures are all going to belong to the smallest pickup trucks on the American market in 2024. But the reality is there are also a few mid-size trucks that can't pull more than 6,500 pounds.

