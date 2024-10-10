What Is A Half-Ton Truck And How Much Can It Tow?

Pickup trucks have evolved over the years, but the need to clearly designate a truck's capacity for work has been around for generations. Ford produced the F-1 pickup truck starting in the late 1940s. Chevrolet added a zero to its pickup trucks, dubbing them C10 for two-wheel drive models and K10 for four-wheel drive versions in 1960. And Dodge upped the ante with another zero added to its D100 pickup in 1961.

Historically, half-ton trucks literally had half-ton or 1,000-pound payload capacities, but as new models with more payload capacity came to production, the numbers used to identify them changed. Currently, "light-duty" full-size Ford pickup trucks wear the F-150 badge while Ram (formerly a Dodge model) and Chevrolet use 1500 for trucks in the same class. In addition, models like the Toyota Tundra and Nissan Titan go without a numbering system. But what does 1500 (or 150) mean on a truck? While we generally refer to 150- and 1500-class pickups as "half-ton trucks," today, does that mean they can haul 1,000 pounds, half of a ton, in their truck beds? And what does any of that have to do with how much it can tow?

