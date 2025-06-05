Towing Capacity Vs. Maximum Tongue Weight: Why Knowing This Difference Is Crucial To Safety

There are all sorts of numbers associated with modern vehicles, especially trucks or SUVs that are designed as workhorses for heavy duty tasks. Knowing your truck's towing capacity, however, could save you some serious headaches — and one of the first numbers you'll likely want to know is towing capacity. Towing capacity is a pretty simple concept – it's the maximum amount of weight your vehicle can safely pull behind it as recommended by the manufacturer. Most vehicles have the maximum towing capacity listed on the driver's door jamb. It's right there alongside other important information like recommended tire pressures, the vehicle identification number (VIN), and GVWR, so it's easy to find. If the sticker from your door jamb is missing, it's also possible to find that information in the owner's manual.

Advertisement

If you're pulling a trailer, exceeding the vehicle's towing capacities could cause a lot of problems. If you overload the tow hitch, for instance, it could damage the vehicle or cause the driver to lose control of the tow vehicle, potentially jeopardizing the safety of the vehicle operator and everyone around them. It's never a good idea to tow more than the listed capacity of your vehicle – even if it's physically possible to set off and get the vehicle up to speed. But making sure your trailer is properly loaded is equally important for a safe towing experience.