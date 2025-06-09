6 US States With The Worst Towing Protections (And 6 With The Best)

California has many laws, some of which make driving a car a bit frustrating. For example, some car mods are illegal in California, with limitations on window tint, underglow kits, and even tuner chips. The good news, however, is that in addition to all those potentially frustrating limitations, California also has great consumer protections for drivers. For example, California's Section 22658 specifies that there must be clear signage indicating that an area is a tow zone. The law also stipulates that if a vehicle is towed, the tow company must notify both the owner of the vehicle and law enforcement.

California doesn't have a maximum amount that tow companies can charge, but the law says that fees cannot be excessive. Towing companies have to display rates at storage facilities, and may owe you money if they damage your vehicle while towing it (or tow it illegally). You can also stop an in-progress tow.

For homeowners and renters, it's important to know about the protections given to drivers, especially if you want to tow a car parked in front of your driveway. It's also essential to understand where you can legally park and local rules, such as what colored curbs mean in California, to avoid getting your vehicle impounded. One last piece of good news, though: In California, there's no barrier to getting your stuff out of your car, even if it was legally towed.

