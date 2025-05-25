10 Of The Most Expensive States To Buy A Used Car In America

Used car prices might not be skyrocketing the way they were in the early days of the pandemic, but if you've been car shopping lately, you've probably noticed that things still aren't that cheap. As of 2025, the national average price for a used vehicle hovers just below $25,000. In some states, it's far higher. Whether you're scouring dealership lots or scrolling online listings, where you live can make a pretty serious difference in how much you'll end up paying.

Over the past few years, used car prices have been fluctuating. This can be attributed to supply chain disruptions, limited new car inventory, and inflation pushing prices to record highs. Things have cooled slightly, but seasonal trends like the typical spring spike in demand and lingering supply issues, along with uncertainty over import tariffs, are keeping costs elevated. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, used car prices are still up nearly 4.4% year-over-year.

But price tags aren't the only concern. Dealer fees can sneakily increase your final cost, especially in states like Florida, where they can top $2,000. Then there's insurance — another area where your zip code matters. Rates have surged across the country, with some states even seeing double-digit increases.

A mix of factors makes used car costs in one state higher than in another. These include geography, demand for trucks or SUVs, weather conditions, and the number of dealerships. When it comes to individual cars, value is driven by mileage, maintenance history, accident records, and whether they have the bells and whistles.

To make things more definitive, we dug into the latest data to find the 10 most expensive states to buy a used car in 2025, and what makes them stand out.