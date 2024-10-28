10 Of The Best Used Cars For New Drivers
Purchasing a vehicle can be daunting. As one of the most expensive purchase people ever make outside of a home, investing in the wrong used car can mean hours of stress, uncomfortable commutes, costly maintenance, and even physical danger.
Americans spend hundreds of hours in their cars each year. Despite being commonplace, driving is also one of the most dangerous activities people undertake regularly. Learning to drive is considered a rite of passage for good reason — it takes a responsible adult to navigate the nation's highways and byways safely.
The process of purchasing a car for a new can also be harrowing. There are many factors to consider when searching for the right car for an inexperienced driver. Fortunately, I've spent enough time beneath, inside, behind the wheel, and under the hood of enough cars to know what to look for. This guide to 10 of the best used cars for new drivers will take into account cost, maintenance, power, safety rating, and lifestyle to examine an array of affordable used cars.
2017 Nissan Sentra
The Nissan Sentra has been in the lineup since 1982. Introduced as a replacement for the Datsun — Nissan's former name — 210, it is the definition of a sensible compact sedan. In its seventh generation between 2013 and 2019, the Sentra remains a popular choice for new drivers thanks to its safety, sensibility, and affordability.
The price range for a well maintained 2017 model falls between $8,000 and $13,500, making it a smart and affordable choice for young drivers or parents. The seventh-gen Sentra offered four trims: the S, SV, SR, and SL. Though each trim offers more cosmetic or luxury items than the last, each came with a 1.8-liter engine making 130 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque. The Sentra has enough pep to keep new drivers out of trouble without tempting a heavy foot.
The International Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) named the 2017 Sentra a top safety pick, awarding it top crashworthiness and restraint safety scores. Despite its poor performance regarding the strength of the headlights and some difficulties attaching child restraints, the overall good safety rating contributes to low insurance costs. In addition, the Senta is also relatively affordable to maintain, with an estimated average annual repair cost of $366.
The Sentra may not be suitable for those with large cargo or passenger needs, but it checks many boxes for the young person with a significant other, a child or two, and a regular commute to conquer.
2015 Toyota Camry
Since 1983, the Camry has been Toyota's flagship midsized sedan. It is in its ninth generation and has garnered a well-deserved reputation for reliability, comfort, and safety. The 2015 Camry may be approaching a decade old, but it still presents an excellent choice for new drivers.
Toyota gave the Camry a major refresh for 2015, adding over 2,000 new components and replacing body panels for a sportier look. The 2015 Camry was offered in four trim configurations, from the base LE through the SE, XLE, and XSE trims. Engine options range from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 178 hp to a 3.5-liter 268 hp V6.
As a full-sized sedan, the Camry offers seating for up to five people and a class-average cargo capacity of 15.4 cubic feet. It might not work for someone who owns their own business or enjoys a hobby that requires hauling a lot of gear, but it's more than adequate for most daily needs.
Depending on the combination of trim, mileage, and condition, a 2015 edition in decent condition will cost between $11,000 and $16,500. IIHS named it a top safety pick, with high marks for crash and crash avoidance tests. The savings continue with a low average maintenance cost estimate of $378.
2021 Mazda 6
Mazda doesn't get as much attention as Toyota or Honda, but it has been quietly making quality cars for decades — and no, not all Mazdas are rotary-powered. The Mazda 6 first entered production for the 2002 model year and ended its American availability in 2021, though production would continue in Japan until April 2024.
The upshot is a mid-sized sedan with two decades of updates and engineering lessons learned. Trim options range from the most affordable Sport trim through Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve, Carbon, and the top-tier Signature editions. Each uses Mazda's 2.5-liter four-cylinder, with upmarket buyers accessing the turbocharged version if they spring for the Grand Touring or above edition. Naturally-aspirated variants make 187 hp, while the turbo produces a more spirited 250 hp.
The 2021 edition remains fairly new. Its used price ranges between $15,000 and $28,000. You can expect these numbers to drop as time goes on, although the annual repair costs, which hover around $481, probably won't. However, it should still retain the excellent IIHS safety rating, which awarded it top scores across the board, except for the trim-dependent headlights, which vary between the top G rating and the second-place A rating.
2015 Volvo XC60
If you're looking for a luxurious crossover with curb appeal and an all-wheel drive (AWD) option, the Volvo XC60 may be for you. Volvo has been making the XC60 since the 2008 model year. It received a full mid-generation update in 2013, and the 2015 model is a great point to buy of that refresh, which lasted until 2017. With several trim options, consumers can choose between several engine configurations.
The 2015 XC60 has a confusing collection of engine options. The T5 and T6 badging denote 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines. The T5 makes 240 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the T6 option is twin-charged (both turbo- and super-charged) to the tune of 320 hp. There are also T6 six-cylinder options.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ranked the 2014 XC60 five stars in frontal, side, and overall crash ratings and issues a four-star rating for rollover crashes. The IIHS also awards it its highest ratings for crashworthiness and crash avoidance.
With the rear seat in use, the XC60 boasts 30.8 cubic feet of cargo capacity, while folding down the seats more than doubles that to 67.4 cubic feet. Combined with its optional AWD, the XC60 is an urbane commuter with a practical side for weekends in the woods or on the slopes.
2015 Ford Escape
If the small SUV segment toasts your bread, Ford's plucky compact would like to have a word. Introduced as a no-nonsense family hauler at the turn of the millennium, the Ford Escape is still going strong. However, with a quarter-century of history and development behind it, which should you choose?
By the time the third generation ran its course from 2012 to 2016, Ford had a good grasp on what the Escape should be. Offered in 2015 with a choice between a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter, a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder, and another turbocharged 2.0 four-cylinder engine. Considering that these drivetrains produce anywhere from a sensible 168 hp to a slightly more muscular 240 hp, the Escape isn't likely to leap out of anyone's control.
The Escape, usually priced between $9,000 and $10,500 for an example in good condition, is affordable in this post-COVID world of sky-high auto prices. In addition, owners can expect to pay around $576 in annual repairs. The NHTSA ranked it five stars in side crash ratings and four stars each in front crash and rollover crash performance. IIHS gave it a poor driver and passenger-side crashworthiness rating and good ratings in the moderate overlap front crash, side crash, roof strength, and restraint categories.
2011 Ford Ranger
Things can get tricky if you or your beloved new driver has their heart set on a pickup truck. For starters, pickup trucks have only gotten larger in recent years — an unfriendly trait for drivers learning to maintain lanes and squeezing into parking lots. Fortunately, the Ford Ranger has a history stretching back to before pickups became gargantuan. Ford offered the 2011 Ranger in the XL, XLT, and Sport trims. Those options include two-door Regular Cab and four-door Supercab variants with two- and four-wheel drivetrains. Today, the average used cost stretches from about $7,500 to $12,000.
By today's standards, the 2011 Ranger won't blow anyone away with amenities or fancy gadgets, but it will put 143 hp and 154 lb-ft of torque or 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque at your disposal thanks to a 2.3-liter four-cylinder or a 4.0-liter V6 engine. Combining it with a six-foot bed gives the new driver a manageable pickup that should cover all but the heaviest needs.
Although the 2011 Ranger might be a little older, it's the final year of the third generation, so buyers can expect Ford to have eliminated most systemic issues. Still, owners should expect repair costs around $614 annually. Safety ratings are one significant drawback to the 2011 Ranger. Regulation and safety technology has made great leaps in the last 15 years. The NHTSA awards it two stars in frontal crashes and three stars in side or rollover crashes.
2012 Subaru Outback
The 2012 Subaru Outback represents an affordable and capable used car choice for your new driver. As the third year of a new generation, the 2012 model has had the worst of its wrinkles ironed out. Not only that, but it is a great all-rounder as capable as it is of stowing hobby gear and taking passengers.
The 2012 iteration has five trim levels. The 4D, Premium 4D, and Limited 4D all employ a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 170 hp, while the upper echelon 3.6R Limited 4D and 3.6R 4D have 256 hp 3.6-liter V6 engines. Regardless of engine, AWD comes standard, along with an 8.7-inch ride height. Adventurers will find it perfect for city driving and dropping camping gear — between 34 cubic feet and 71 cubic feet worth — off the beaten path.
A 2012 Outback currently can cost anywhere between $4,000 and $20,000, taking condition into account. The NHTSA awarded the Outback an overall four-star rating, and the IIHS gave its crashworthiness the top good rating across the board. Average annual maintenance costs amount to $664.
The Outback is a sensible pick. With the advantages of a station wagon combined with AWD, it provides much capability in a diminutive and affordable package.
2018 Honda Civic
Honda's excellent compact may be the quintessential beginner's car. Available since the 1970s, the Civic has won laurels for its reliability, performance, comfort, and build quality. We encourage reaching back just a few years to the excellent 10th generation 2018 Honda Civic for a used car for a beginner.
Five separate trims offer styles split between manual and automatic transmissions, and there are various power ratings ranging from 158 hp to 306 hp in the Type R. That's part of the charm of the Civic. It can be anything from a gentle commuter to something with serious power, and it comes in everything from a two-door coupe to a five-door hatch.
The 2018 Civic costs, on average, between $11,000 and $18,000, partly thanks to its range of options and trims. The odds are that if you are in the market for a compact sedan, one of the trims has what you need. Beyond that, 2018 Civic scores excellently on the NHTSA safety vehicle ratings, with five stars in every category, with the exception of the two-door models, which attained four-star ratings in frontal crash tests. The IIHS gave it unanimous good ratings in crashworthiness, with a sole Poor rating for headlights in crash avoidance.
2020 Toyota RAV4
Toyota has been making the respected RAV4 compact SUV since 2000, to stellar reviews. The little SUV took on a crossover aspect that matured beautifully with its eighth generation in 2018. With a deep line of gasoline, hybrid, and diesel powertrains and its latest stuff up to six years old, the 2020 RAV4 is a great used car choice for drivers of any experience.
If the estimated price of $19,000 to $28,000 is outside your budget, there are multiple great years to buy used. The 2020 model has the most modern bells and whistles, including safety equipment. The IIHS rates it as good or acceptable across the board, and the NHTSA gives it an overall five-star safety rating.
Toyota's offerings for the RAV4 are broad and deep, and blessedly so. Long story short — you can have a use RAV4 any way you want. From the original MSRP of $24,000 to a dressed-up $35,000 trim, it comes in front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, V6, four-cylinder, and hybrid drivetrain configurations, making between 200 and 300 hp –- plenty adequate for just about anyone. There are reports of complaints –- the car isn't perfect, and it is already five years old and counting — but for new drivers needing capable and reliable transportation, the RAV4 has many merits.
2019 Cadillac CTS
Cadillac underwent a rebirth at the turn of the century. It slowly eliminated the maligned Northstar engine throughout the 2000s, dumped the wide, boxy frames, and took honed aim at performance competitors like BMW and Mercedes. The results of that power race are up for debate, but the result is nearly a quarter century of comfortable and capable luxury cars like the CTS for new drivers to sift through.
Don't get us wrong, the Blackwing and V-series Cadillacs are unsuitable for novice drivers. However, a look at the vanilla CTS reveals a third generation that aged well. A midsize sedan from a premium American brand, the 2019 Cadillac CTS engine options range from a 276 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to a 3.6-liter V6. That top-tier is still not likely suitable for novices. Still, the lower end, coupled with Cadillac's suite of driver assists and safety systems, makes the CTS a comfortable, capable, and safe vehicle. One marginal and four good ratings came from the IIHS and five stars from the NHTSA.
Cadillac still promises premium interiors and technology, and the CTS's curb appeal verges on timeless. Properly maintained and treated, a Cadillac may represent the best America ever built in the internal combustion era. But for that, consumers pay a little extra. New, the 2019 CTS MSRP stretched from $47,990 to $72,790. To the advantage of used buyers, they have depreciated considerably in five short years. KBB's average fair purchase price estimates an average used value of $20,000 to $32,000.
Tips to keep in mind
Whether searching for a vehicle for a new driver, we took the following into account:
- Cost: Price impacts everything, and there is more to consider than the number on the sticker.
- Insurance: Not only can insurance protect against financial ruin, but it can also impact someone's medical treatment in the case of an accident.
- Maintenance: A car's maintenance history and the work it will require in the future can significantly affect its cost and reliability.
- Power: Is a used C8 Corvette the right car for an inexperienced driver in high school? What about a young parent with children? Not likely.
- Purpose: Our cars often reflect our lifestyles. Passionate surfers may want to avoid a Mazda Miata, while a Honda CRV might be perfect as someone's grocery-getter.
- Safety rating: Not all cars are created equal in this department. The older a car is, the less likely it is to have modern safety equipment.
Every used car is different. Some that tick all the boxes may have had a horrid past life. Dishonest people wanting to sell a problem car abound. When searching for your used car, make sure to do due diligence. Researching the car's past life with its VIN and obtaining any maintenance documentation is paramount.