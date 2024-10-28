Purchasing a vehicle can be daunting. As one of the most expensive purchase people ever make outside of a home, investing in the wrong used car can mean hours of stress, uncomfortable commutes, costly maintenance, and even physical danger.

Advertisement

Americans spend hundreds of hours in their cars each year. Despite being commonplace, driving is also one of the most dangerous activities people undertake regularly. Learning to drive is considered a rite of passage for good reason — it takes a responsible adult to navigate the nation's highways and byways safely.

The process of purchasing a car for a new can also be harrowing. There are many factors to consider when searching for the right car for an inexperienced driver. Fortunately, I've spent enough time beneath, inside, behind the wheel, and under the hood of enough cars to know what to look for. This guide to 10 of the best used cars for new drivers will take into account cost, maintenance, power, safety rating, and lifestyle to examine an array of affordable used cars.

Advertisement