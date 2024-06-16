6 Of The Best Years To Consider If You're Searching For A Used Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 has undergone a lot of changes since it debuted for the 1994 model year, and in that time, it has been through five different generations. Each and every one of them has at least one model year that is worth taking a look at on the used vehicle market. If the very first generation of the SUV is what you are keen on, then your best bet is to go for one from the 2000 model year. Of course, the most appealing element to a vehicle that is a quarter of a century old is its price, which will typically cost you under $4,000. Amazingly, for such little money, you are getting a rather reliable vehicle. In 25 years, the 2000 RAV4 has only been the subject of three recalls, with two being close to its release and the third coming 20 years later due to a Toyota-wide airbag recall.

The owner satisfaction ratings for the vehicle are similarly impressive, earning a 4 out of 5 from Consumer Reports, 5 stars from Cars.com, and 4.7 stars from Kelley Blue Book. You are getting a vehicle with a 2.0L I4 engine that only produces 127 hp, so if power is what you're after, you might want to look elsewhere. Also, as with any vehicle this old, you will want to find models without many miles already put on them. With the reliability of a Toyota, though, you can possibly afford for those numbers to be a little higher than normal. The 2000 RAV4 is a recommendation for folks just looking for something affordable and sturdy to get them through their average day.

[Featured image by order_242 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]