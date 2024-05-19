The Best Toyota SUV Models For Large Families
Having a sports car is nice for a lot of people, but it's not exactly ideal for people with a family. If you're looking for something that can fit multiple passengers, you're likely to be looking at something like an SUV or van. Toyota has plenty of SUVs to pick from that fit the bill, and many of them offer more than just passenger space.
SUVs are typically more expensive than cars, so you'll want to budget accordingly. When it comes to Toyota SUVs, you'll need to spend beyond $30,000 on a vehicle in most cases, but you're often able to find something that's feature-rich along with the space for your family. Each Toyota SUV on this list is backed up by good professional reviews along with positive experiences from owners. Whatever you decide on from this list should be something you feel happy with years later driving around with your family. A more in-depth explanation of how these SUVs were chosen can be found at the end of the list.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Large families looking to cut costs where they can benefit greatly from a hybrid vehicle. Picking up a hybrid typically cuts back on gas costs due to better gas mileage in general, and the RAV4 Hybrid has more tricks up its sleeve. This isn't a sporty SUV or anything you'd want to take off-road, something we point out in our review of the XLE trim, but it's a very solid pick for families.
While it might not be the eye-catching ride other vehicles can be, it comes ahead in other areas. With an MSRP of $31,725, it's among the cheaper Toyota SUVs available, and if all you're doing is commuting to work or going on road trips with the family it'll be more than enough. The RAV4 Hybrid is estimated at 41 city and 38 highway mpg, so there will be some savings at the pump. If you're a bigger person, there could be some issues with comfort, but that's going to vary by person — if you're average weight and height, you shouldn't have a problem.
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is a highly affordable SUV that's well-suited for families. Much like the RAV4 Hybrid XLE, this isn't going to turn heads or blow you away, but it's packed with enough features that turn it into a solid pick. For starters, it's one of the most affordable SUVs of the list with an MSRP starting at $28,220. If you're interested in solid fuel economy, the Corolla Cross provides that too, with an estimated 45 city and 38 highway mileage.
As pointed out in our first drive of the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, it's a nice vehicle if you don't expect to be blown away by anything. It does a lot of things well, but it doesn't go above and beyond in any area. If you're looking for something to drive around in with your family, chances are you might not be looking for something that provides that anyway. For the price, this is a tough SUV with plenty of space, something very appreciated by large families.
Toyota Sequoia
While the Toyota Sequoia has plenty of space for families, it brings more to the table than just that. With a base MSRP starting at $61,275 it's not an SUV that's strictly for families. While it has the spacious interior, this is an SUV that's also equipped for some off-roading. If the Corolla Cross or RAV4 Hybrids aren't luxurious enough for you, the Sequoia puts those concerns to rest. If you're a camping family, you might be happy to see up to 9,520 pounds of towing power.
The Sequoia is packed with the latest tech and space, but it might be overkill for most people. We note in our 2024 Sequoia review that it could be more than the average family needs, but with three rows of seating you have the room if you plan on adding to your family. If you want something with a lot of room along with off-road capability, then this Toyota SUV is a good choice. While it gains more functionality, it comes at the cost of fuel economy. Things look far more bleak at the pump than other SUVs on the list, as it's rated for 19 mpg for cities and 22 on the highway. On top of that, the Sequoia requires you to loosen your purse strings quite a bit, so it's more for families where budget isn't much of a concern.
Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
When it comes to the Toyota Grand Highlander, you have the choice between the regular version and a hybrid model, and the hybrid appears to be a much better selection for a family. The bigger difference is estimated fuel economy leaps from 21 city and 28 highway for the traditional model to 37 city and 34 highway for the hybrid. With such a difference in mileage with under $2,000 separating the two MSRPs — $43,320 compared to $45,020 for the hybrid — it seems like an easy choice. That high price tag is a downside, however, and it's one of the few cons we point out in our review of the 2024 model.
Outside of the mileage, you're getting three rows of seating that'll work for families big and small. Much like the Sequoia, the issue you might run into is having too much space, but it's better to have too much versus too little. You have your choice between seating for seven or eight, depending on your pick, so you should never have to be concerned about people not fitting.
Toyota Land Cruiser
If you're fine with the space the RAV4 offers but don't want to pick up a RAV4, the Toyota Land Cruiser is a nice alternative. The main downside is it is double the price with MSRP beginning at $55,950, but there are some additional features to help make the price easier to swallow. There are some changes with the previous Land Cruisers, and the big thing the 2024 model does is improve fuel economy. As noted in our first drive impressions of the Toyota SUV, fuel economy increased from 14 mpg combined city and highway to 23 mpg. It's a big leap, and that helps make it more appealing to families.
Although the 2024 Land Cruiser is smaller than Land Cruisers from the past, there's plenty of space for families. It doesn't have three rows like some of the other options, so you'll have to make sure you're fine with two rows of seating. That's a lot of room for many people, so it might not be the dealbreaker it is for some.
Why were these five SUVs picked?
There are many Toyota SUVs to pick from, and some of them tackle different areas than others. Something that's an off-road monster might not be the best pick for families, but there are cases where you can get the best of both world. However, it might not be a worthwhile purchase unless you have an adventurous family that likes to go on trips.
Each SUV on the list is backed up by SlashGear reviews painting them in a positive light. No matter what you decide to choose, you should be happy with the decision. Some of the SUVs are more budget-friendly than others, so you'll need to map out how much you're willing to spend and go from there. You also need to figure out if having a third row of seating or some off-road capabilities are something you value. If you're mainly looking for fuel economy and room, Toyota has plenty of picks.