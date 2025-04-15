Why Used Cars Aren't Getting Cheaper

For a while, it looked like used car prices were finally going down. After peaking in 2022 due to pandemic-driven supply shortages, prices dropped by 14.9% in 2023 from the prior year. But now, the decline has stalled, and in some cases, reversed. The average used car price in the U.S. was $25,128 in January 2025, down from its 2022 high of $28,000 but still far above pre-pandemic levels.

If you're hoping for used car prices to crash back down to 2019 levels when you'd easily get a three-year-old car for $23,000, don't hold your breath. That kind of deal has all but disappeared, along with the market conditions that made it possible. In 2025, supply is still tight, demand for used cars is strong due to the Trump-imposed tariff of 25% on imported new cars and their parts, and the pipeline for affordable vehicles hasn't recovered.

Even as headlines suggest prices are softening, many buyers are still facing a market that's both more expensive and competitive than before the pandemic. But it's not just inflation or market noise. There are structural reasons, in part due to the pandemic and the market conditions, why used cars remain expensive. And if you're in the market for a vehicle under $20K, the reality is grim: those options are vanishing fast. Here's what's really keeping used cars expensive in 2025 and beyond.

