Can You Lease A Used Car?

Leasing a car remains a stellar option for some buyers who want to drive a new vehicle every three or four years. Leasing has pros and cons, but the lower payments have reignited car buyer's interest in auto leasing. Our 2022 SlashGear survey reveals only 16.61% of potential car buyers are most likely to sign a new lease agreement, whereas 54.92% prefer buying instead of leasing. The remaining 28.47% of respondents were looking to buy a used vehicle.

Advertisement

The tides are changing in 2024 and beyond. Experian has reported that auto leasing has risen to 25.35%, up from 21.14% in the same period last year. Moreover, Edmunds has reported that the average price gap between a new and used car has surpassed $20,000 (the average price of a new vehicle is around $47,500, while a used car is $27,100 as of Q3 2024), which makes the used car market more enticing to budget-wary consumers.

However, is it possible to enjoy the merits of lower used car pricing with lower monthly car lease payments? As it turns out, it is possible to lease a used car, but it's not as easy as heading to the dealership and scribbling your John Hancock on a lease agreement.