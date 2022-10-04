Are You More Likely To Lease Or Buy A Brand New Car? SlashGear Survey Reveals The Answer

There are over 275 million registered vehicles in the U.S., and at least 91.5% of U.S. homes have access to a vehicle (via Motley Fool). Besides that, the percentage of vehicles that are leased rather than purchased has been steadily climbing over recent years, as explained by The New York Times, having tipped over the one-in-four milestone way back in 2014. A lease contract is ideal for a customer who wants to drive the model for three or four years and then return the car to the dealership.

However, buying is also a popular option, and for a good reason: each payment goes toward the ownership of the car, which you get to keep after paying off whatever financing arrangement is in place. However, that's not to say there aren't some downsides to financing a purchase rather than leasing, which muddies the waters a bit. Which type of deal is ultimately more popular with the average person? We conducted a survey to find out.