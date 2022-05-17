Buying Vs Leasing An EV: Which Option Is Better For You?

To understand why many customers choose to lease, we can look at how carmakers have made this option attractive. For example, a Tesla Model 3 that sells for $57,490 can be purchased in 72 monthly installments of just $728 with a $4,500 down payment. Leasing the same Tesla Model 3 requires $5,854 when signing, and a maximum of 36 monthly installments of $659. From a buyer's perspective, it is easy to see the immediate economic benefits. But, there are other factors that need to be penciled out.

Consumer Reports highlights three other reasons that are favorable for those who want to lease. Leasing contracts last a couple of years, this allows customers to get their hands on the latest technology. Another reason is tax credits. Many leasing companies transfer tax credits to their customers to make leasing even more appealing. Finally, a big factor in favor of leasing is the loss of value or depreciation of an EV. "A [EV] vehicle usually loses around 50 percent of its value in three years," Mel Yu, a Consumer Reports auto analyst explains. Yu adds that once that period of depreciation has passed, those who bought the car can even owe more on their loan than what the vehicle is worth. Depreciation of an EV is much steeper than in traditional gas cars.

Car Buzz explains that despite all its pros, leasing does have some downsides. Tax, insurance, lease fees, and some of the depreciation value, are included in lease payments. Leasing contracts also have penalties for late payments or early terminations, as well as limitations on mileage, maintenance, or wear-and-tear. However, the major turn-off for customers when considering leasing is that no matter how beneficial the contract is, they do not own the car they drive.